'Shivli's Don': Gangster Vikas Dubey Murdered a Minister Inside Police Station 19 Years Ago

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey and his associates killed eight police personnel on Friday by attacking a police team that went to arrest him in Kanpur.

Dubey was keen on making a name for himself in the world of crime since his childhood days. He had formed a gang and started conducting robbery and murders.

Almost 19 years ago, Dubey had murdered a Minister of State inside a police station, post which he even tried to enter politics. Dubey has been arrested many times and was also caught by UPSTF once in Lucknow.

Hailing from Vikru village in Chaubeypur police station area of Kanpur Dehat district, Dubey is said to have established an army of youths loyal to him. He has been committing crimes like robbery, dacoity, murder in various parts of Kanpur.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder of Siddheshwar Pandey, a retired principal in Kanpur. Besides this, Dubey has worked for several political leaders during panchayat and civic elections and has connections in all major political parties in the state.

In 2001, Vikas Dubey killed state minister Santosh Shukla. After committing this high-profile murder, Dubey — who was also known as 'Shivli's don' — had surrendered before the court. However, he was granted bail after a few months.

He then entered the world of politics and went on to win the Nagar Panchayat elections.

According to sources, more than 52 cases against Vikas Dubey are presently going on in several districts of UP.

The police had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information on Dubey. The police were looking for Vikas Dubey in a case of murder and attempt to murder.