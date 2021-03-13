Shivraj Cabinet Minister’s Brother Arrested by Police for Molesting a Hostel Warden

Police in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh have arrested the brother of Tribal Affairs minister Mina Singh, on charges of molesting a government hostel warden.

The woman had reported the matter to police on March 7 and a case was lodged against Rajendra alias Rajjan on March 10. He was arrested on Friday.

After arresting the accused, the Nowrozabad police booked him under sections 451, 353, 354, 354 (A) 1D, 294, 506 of Indian Penal Code. Rajendra was produced in a local court on Friday which remanded him to judicial custody.

“Accused Rajendra alias Rajjan barged into senior girls’ hostel based in village Belsara and abused the woman hostel warden threatening to eliminate her and also threatened her to disrobe her at public place and thus caused obstruction in government work,” said the Umaria police in a statement.

Umaria Superintendent of Police Vikas Shahwal told the media that the ‘goon’ has two-three old cases lodged against him in Nowrozabad area in the past.

The accused was immediately arrested and was produced in the court after the woman hostel warden complained misbehaviour from the man in an inebriated condition, said the officer. Meanwhile, Youth Congress district head Vijendra Singh Gaherwar alleged that the incident happened on March 7 but the police initially tried hushing up the matter and when the woman did not budge on her complaint and a video of the incident went viral, the police lodged a case on March 10.

The Youth Congress on Saturday forwarded a memorandum to MP governor, urging her to sack the Shivraj government. The YC workers also protested in Umaria on Saturday and raised slogans against the Shivraj government over the incident.

However, apprehensive of the backlash, the woman victim did not appear before the media till date.

The government hostel concerned falls under the ministry held by accused’s brother.