Shivraj Chouhan Seeks Air Force’s Help in Madhya Pradesh’s Flood Rescue Ops

As the monsoon continues to create mayhem in the Sheopur and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh, the state government has sought the India Air force’s help to rescue people. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has held meetings with the authorities undertaking rescue operations. He has been taking updates of the situations in these districts, where many residents have been stranded in buildings amidst heavy rainfall. The state has received heavy rainfall leading to loss of lives and damage to property.

In a tweet, Chouhan said that over 60 people who were stranded have been rescued safely in the Sheopur district. The rescue operation has been going on for the past three days.

श्योपुर में तेज बारिश के बीच तीन दिन से ऑपरेशन चल रहा है, पार्वती और कूनो नदी में फंसे लोगों में से अब तक 60 से ज्यादा लोगों को सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया। शेष फंसे हुए लोगों को एयरलिफ्ट करने के लिए @IAF_MCC से प्रदेश सरकार ने सहायता मांगी है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 2, 2021

Several areas of Sheopur were inundated after the Parvati river breached its banks following heavy showers. The district has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days.

In another tweet, Chouhan said he has requested 5 IAF helicopters from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and three have already left for rescue operations in Shivpuri district.

शिवपुरी में बाढ़ में फंसे लोगों के रेस्क्यू के लिए रक्षा मंत्री माननीय श्री @rajnathsingh जी से 5 हेलिकॉप्टरों के लिए अनुरोध किया है, जिसमें से 3 पहले ही बचाव कार्य के लिए रवाना हो चुके हैं।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 2, 2021

The CM said that he himself is monitoring the situation in Shivpuri and urged people to remain calm. He said all possible help will be provided to them.

शिवपुरी में बाढ़ में फंसे लोगों के बचाव कार्य में SDRF की टीम मौके पर है और @NDRFHQ की टीम रवाना हो चुकी है। मैं स्वयं भी रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की मॉनिटरिंग कर रहा हूं। बाढ़ में फंसे भाई-बहन धैर्य रखें, राहत एवं बचाव के हरसंभव प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 2, 2021

The state government has given instructions to send additional teams of SDRF from the Gwalior and Jabalpur districts. Shivpuri and Sheopur administrations have been asked to remain alert and provide necessary help to all the affected.

For the past 20 days, Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing rainfall. More than 6 inches of rainfall was recorded in more than 36 cities of the state on Sunday. Many districts are also facing flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall. The state has received 9 percent more rainfall than normal in this monsoon season, so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts of rainfall in many districts across the state for the next two days. The red alert was issued for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and the orange alert was issued for the possibility of heavy rainfall.

