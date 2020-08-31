Shivraj Govt Offers to Ferry NEET-JEE Candidates to Centres in MP Amid Protests over Exams

Amid nationwide protests against the Centre’s decision to conduct NEET-JEE exams despite the threat of COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday offered to ferry students to exam centres free of cost.

In a video, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that his government will provide free transport facility, which can be availed from block and district headquarters, but students living in villages have to approach these boarding points on their own.

The NEET/JEE candidates seeking the government transport facility can register by calling '181' helpline number for e-pass portal. The aspirants will be free to take along a family member as well.

“I have issued instructions to all the district administrations to extend this facility to the willing aspirants,” said CM Chouhan.

The Congress has been opposing the government’s nod to hold examinations in the face of the rising cases of coronavirus.