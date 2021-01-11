Shivraj Singh Chouhan Bats for Raising Marriageable Age for Girls to 21 Years

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the minimum age for marriage for girls should be increased from 18 years to 21 years.

“I am of the view that minimum age for marriage for girls should be 21 years and there should be a healthy debate on the matter,” Chouhan said at an event held to laud those people who had contributed towards defending the dignity of women.

Adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was serious on the issue, the CM said that society should deliberate on the crucial issue. Chouhan said this in reference to crimes against women which are allegedly commitment under allurement or threat.

"Our government has made special efforts to locate missing girls and so far, over 7,000 such girls have been traced. Attempts will be made to locate 4,000 others," Chouhan said.

He announced that a new system is being put in place under which all the "daughters" of MP who leave the state for work will be registered. “Mafia has been destroyed and those accused of atrocities on women won’t be spared,” he said.

Expressing concern over the reach of pornography, the CM said new ideas are required to stem its spread. "Merely abusing the police for inaction won’t help," he added.

Among those felicitated on the occasion was Munnibai Kol of Satna district who returned a runaway girl at her home and used found her parents via WhatsApp. Manoj Gaikwad, an autorickshaw driver, was also honoured for helping save a 13-year-old girl from sexual assault.

Bhavani Singh and Madhusudan Dubey from Raisen were also were lauded by the Chief Minister for facilitating the arrest of a man who is accused of sexually assaulting his daughters.

Former minister of the Congress PC Sharma, however, said that only formulating laws won’t help in making women safer. He urged Chouhan to listen to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is in MP shooting a movie. Ranaut has backed a law for public execution of those accused of heinous crimes such as gangrape.