Shivraj Singh Chouhan Picks Auspicious Dhanteras to File Nomination for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls
The state with 230 assembly seats goes to polls on November 28 in a single phase. The process for filing nominations started on November 2 and will conclude on November 9.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh. (Image: PTI)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has picked the auspicious day of Dhanteras to file his nomination for the upcoming assembly polls.
As per the schedule, Chouhan will reach his native village Jaitpur at 10am on Monday where he will perform ‘pooja’ before filing the nomination.
The BJP, in its third successive term in power in Madhya Pradesh, has been cautious about the list of its candidates following reports of anti-incumbency and non-performance of MLAs, including several ministers.
However, all is not well with the state unit as several disgruntled party MLAs took to the streets over denial of ticket. Names of nearly 27 legislators did not appear in the party's first list of candidates, leading them to protest. Among them was Sardarpur sitting MLA, Dhar Vel Singh Bhuria, who marched to Chouhan's residence with hundreds of supporters.
