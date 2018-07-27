English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slips, Falls on Stairs of Dais During Jan Ashirwad Yatra; Escapes Unhurt
Chhatarpur District Magistrate Ramesh Bhandari said that the Chief Minister by mistake skipped a step on the stairs, due to which he lost his balance and slipped.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: On his second day of "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slipped from the stairs of a stage after addressing a rally in Chhatarpur and fell down.
The Chief Minister, however, did not receive any injury.
Chouhan reached Chhatarpur from Panna on Thursday. After addressing several rallies on the way, he reached Chandla constituency in Chhatarpur district. After finishing his speech there, as he was getting down from the dais, he slipped and fell on the stairs.
His security personnel and party workers rushed to his help.
Chhatarpur District Magistrate Ramesh Bhandari said that the Chief Minister by mistake skipped a step on the stairs, due to which he lost his balance and slipped.
Chief Minister Chouhan was in Chhatarpur district as part of his two-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Bundelkhand region of the state. On Wednesday, he visited Damoh and Panna districts.
