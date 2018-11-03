English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Brother-in-Law Joins Congress, May Fight Against ‘Jija Ji’ from Budhni Seat
Soon after joining Congress, Sanjay Singh Masani launched a scathing attack on CM Chouhan and threw his weight behind Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: A day after the BJP managed to bring a Congressman into its ranks, the grand old party on Saturday struck an even bigger blow by inducting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani into the party.
Speaking to the media, Masani launched a scathing attack on Chouhan, saying he had ruled Madhya Pradesh for 13 years and it was not time for senior Congress leader Kamal Nath to become chief minister. He also accused the ruling BJP of dynastic politics, saying it has given tickets to kin of party leaders while neglecting those at the grassroots.
On being reminded that he too was a beneficiary of dynastic politics, Masani retorted that he wasn’t a “blood relative” of Chouhan.
Reacting to Masani’s inclusion in the party, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “It is our reply to the BJP’s nefarious acts. Now we also have a mama.”
The BJP hit back, saying the move would backfire on the Congress. Questioning Masani’s “political stature”, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said a “confused Congress would end up as a loser” as a section of their party would oppose his entry.
Chouhan’s son Kartikeya Chouhan said joining politics was his uncle’s “personal choice”. “He’s my uncle and we have familial ties. Joining politics was his personal decision. I don’t wish to comment on this.”
Masani has been on the receiving end of Congress criticism on various issues, including corruption. He is known to enjoy good ties with Bollywood celebrities and has been instrumental in bringing several filmmakers to shoot their movies in MP. He has also acted in several such films.
While many believe that Masani’s political image doesn’t match that of his brother-in-law and CM, speculation is rife that he may be fielded against Chouhan from Budhni Assembly seat to fuel the family feud.
Madhya Pradesh assembly election will be held on November 28 and counting of votes will be held on December 11.
