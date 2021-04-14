Shiyal Bet: A Village in Gujarat Where Coronavirus Has Not Reached So Far

Coronavirus is spiking with the speed of rockets in every nook and cranny of the country including Gujarat. Gujarat has reported more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus infections in a single day. Even the villages are wailing with the pain that this second wave of coronavirus is giving to them.

Meanwhile, there is a place in Gujarat which has not reported even a single case of coronavirus infection. This is Shiyal Bet village of Amreli district in Gujarat, which is completely free of coronavirus infections even after one year of the onset of the pandemic. The vaccination is being carried out at a greater pace.

This village is accessible only through boat.

Shiyal Bet is in the Arabian Sea, surrounded by water from all sides. This is such a place in Gujarat which is accessible only through boat. Though surrounded by saline water, Shiyal Bet also has wells of fresh water. Whoever wants to reach the village, has to take a private jetty at Pipavav. Along with villagers, even the officials of the health department use Fox Bat boats to reach the village.

Sarpanch of Shiyal Bet, Hamirbhai Shiyal, said that there has not been a single case of coronavirus infection in their village. He said that nobody has got infected with coronavirus so far since the beginning. Now villagers are taking coronavirus vaccine jabs. So far, more than 500 people have been vaccinated. He said that the residents of his village do not venture out of the village without any work.

