Shkhbir Singh Panwar (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Shkhbir Singh Panwar of congress is Trailing

Shkhbir Singh Panwar is a Indian National Congress candidate from Greater Kailash constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Real Estate Developer. Shkhbir Singh Panwar's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 64 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 10.7 crore which includes Rs. 91.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 9.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 7.4 lakh of which Rs. 3.4 lakh is self income. Shkhbir Singh Panwar's has total liabilities of Rs. 6.3 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Greater Kailash are: Rajbir Singh (BSP), Shikha Roy (BJP), Shkhbir Singh Panwar (INC), Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP), Shobha Dhar (PBI), Rajiv Gupta (IND), Lukman Khan (IND).

