SHO Suspended After 2 Labourers Die Following Consumption of Spurious Liquor in UP

A station house officer (SHO) of police has been suspended for laxity in duty after two labourers died and 19 people fell ill allegedly because of consumption of spurious liquor in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, a senior officer said on Saturday. Ghazipur police station SHO Kamlesh Pal has been suspended on charges of laxity following an internal probe, Superintendent of Police Satpal said.

On March 10, two labourers — Shivbhola (40) and Motilal (50) — died and 19 others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bhauli village in the Ghazipur area, Satpal said. Since the incident, six policemen and two personnel of the excise department have been suspended and nine bootleggers arrested across the district, he said, adding that a huge quantity of spurious liquor has been destroyed as well.

The arrested accused will be charged under the stringent Gangster Act and their properties will be attached, he said.