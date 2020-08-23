INDIA

SHO Suspended in UP's Shahjahanpur After Woman Alleges Sexual Assault

Representative image.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand said the woman had complained him almost a month ago that she had met the former Kalaan police station SHO for some work.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 23, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
An SHO was suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur following a complaint by a 28-year-old woman that she was sexually assaulted by him, police said on Sunday. According to them, Banda SHO Sunil Sharma, who was earlier posted at the Kalaan police station, has been prime facie found guilty, leading to his suspension.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand said the woman had complained him almost a month ago that she had met the former Kalaan police station SHO for some work. “But, the SHO allegedly sexually assaulted her for almost a month," he said.

Taking cognizance of the allegations, Anand has asked ASP (Rural) Aparna Gautam to probe the matter. Meanwhile, C P Singh has been made the new SHO of the Banda police station.

