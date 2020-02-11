Shoaib Iqbal (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Shoaib Iqbal of AAP leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Shoaib Iqbal is a former MLA who has been elected five times earlier from Matia Mahal. He began his political career in his college days and was eve Secretary at the Zakir Hussain Student’s Union. He first contested elections in 1993 on a Janata Dal ticket. Later on, he headed the Minority Morcha of the JD(U) and subsequently won five times between 1998 and 2013. He was finally defeated by Aasim Ahmed Khan of AAP in the 2014 elections. Iqbal joined the AAP in January 2020, after a brief stint in the Congress party, and contesting from Matia Mahal again.

Shoaib Iqbal is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Matia Mahal constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Political Activist, Business. Shoaib Iqbal's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 61 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.4 crore which includes Rs. 97.8 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 41.2 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 7.7 lakh of which Rs. 7.7 lakh is self income. Shoaib Iqbal's has total liabilities of Rs. 21.7 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 6 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Matia Mahal are: Tej Ram (BSP), Mirza Javed Ali (INC), Ravinder Gupta (BJP), Shoaib Iqbal (AAP), Israr Ahmed (RPIA), Suhail Mirza (RRP), Mohd Suhail (IND), Shoaibuddin (IND).

