Shock by PM Modi's Dyslexia Remark, Says CPI(M) leader Kanti Ganguly

Senior CPI(M) leader Kanti Ganguly on Friday expressed "shock" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment, purported to be a political jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, during a discussion on dyslexia with a student on Sunday.Ganguly accused the prime minister of making "fun of a serious condition which has been inducted as disability in the Rights of Persons with Disability (RPD) Act, 2016, passed unanimously".The prime minister's comment might demoralise researchers from taking up ventures to lessen the sufferings of the disabled people of the country, Ganguly, General Secretary of the Paschimbanga Rajya Pratibandhi Sammilani, said in“PM Modi has made some remarks ostensibly ameliorate the deliberating conditions of the children with dyslexia suffer.We are shocked not only because PM Modi has made fun of serious disabling condition which has been inducted as disability in the Rights of Persons with Disability Act,2016 But also because these remarks might demoralise young researchers from undertaking ventures to ameliorate the travails of the disabled people of our country,” he said.Ganguly’s complaint has been treated as an FIR by the police.During a video interaction on Sunday, a girl, while explaining how her project could help dyslexic children, sought to know from Modi about the measures taken by the government to benefit such children.Before she even finished her question, the prime minister made a comment purported to be a political jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Modi asked the student whether the project for dyslexic people she was talking about would benefit a 40 or 50-year-old child. He then said the mother of such children would be very much happy.