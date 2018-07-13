English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shocker From Union Minister: Vijay Mallya is Smart, He Bought Bankers, Netas and Govt
Speaking at the maiden National Tribal Entrepreneurs Conclave 2018, here, the Minister for Tribal Welfare said the government would encourage tribal entrepreneurs through various schemes.
File photo of Union Minister Jual Oram/Facebook
Hyderabad: Describing fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya as 'smart', Union minister Jual Oram on Friday advised scheduled castes and tribes to become smart enough to avail bank loans to become successful entrepreneurs.
Speaking at the maiden National Tribal Entrepreneurs Conclave 2018, here, the Minister for Tribal Welfare said the government would encourage tribal entrepreneurs through various schemes.
He said though people belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes get reservation in education, jobs and politics, the disadvantage is that they are not "treated" on par with others in terms of knowledge and talent.
"We should become entrepreneurs, we should become intelligent. We should become smart. We should gain information. Information is power. Those who possess information, they control power," he said.
He then went on to say, "You people criticise Vijay Mallya. But what is Vijay Mallya? He is smart. He employed some intelligent people. He did something here and there with bankers, politicians, government."
"He bought them. Who prevented you (from being smart)? Who asked Adivasis not to influence the system? Who prevented you from influencing bankers," Oram asked.
Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is currently undergoing an extradition trial in a UK court over fraud and money laundering charges by Indian authorities.
The minister said some of the SC and ST people shy away from disclosing their title or surname fearing disparity in society.
The minister advised them not to do so and told them that these communities would also thrive running businesses.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes that SC and STs should no longer remain as job-seekers. But they should become job givers. We should fulfil his wish. I as a minister (am) determined on that.
"We will encourage tribal entrepreneurs though various schemes from the government," he added.
More than 1000 tribal entrepreneurs from across the country participated in the NTEC 2018, which was organised by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Also Watch
Speaking at the maiden National Tribal Entrepreneurs Conclave 2018, here, the Minister for Tribal Welfare said the government would encourage tribal entrepreneurs through various schemes.
He said though people belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes get reservation in education, jobs and politics, the disadvantage is that they are not "treated" on par with others in terms of knowledge and talent.
"We should become entrepreneurs, we should become intelligent. We should become smart. We should gain information. Information is power. Those who possess information, they control power," he said.
He then went on to say, "You people criticise Vijay Mallya. But what is Vijay Mallya? He is smart. He employed some intelligent people. He did something here and there with bankers, politicians, government."
"He bought them. Who prevented you (from being smart)? Who asked Adivasis not to influence the system? Who prevented you from influencing bankers," Oram asked.
Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is currently undergoing an extradition trial in a UK court over fraud and money laundering charges by Indian authorities.
The minister said some of the SC and ST people shy away from disclosing their title or surname fearing disparity in society.
The minister advised them not to do so and told them that these communities would also thrive running businesses.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes that SC and STs should no longer remain as job-seekers. But they should become job givers. We should fulfil his wish. I as a minister (am) determined on that.
"We will encourage tribal entrepreneurs though various schemes from the government," he added.
More than 1000 tribal entrepreneurs from across the country participated in the NTEC 2018, which was organised by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Also Watch
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Kohli, Sachin Lead the Way as Cricketers Pay Tribute to Hima Das for Scripting History
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor