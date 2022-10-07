'Shocking Incident': MEA on 4 Members of Sikh Family Found Dead in California

India on Friday called the incident in which four members of an Indian-origin Sikh family were found dead in California “shocking” and said its mission in San Francisco is following up on the matter with local authorities and is in touch with the family of the victims to provide any assistance if needed.

Addressing a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are aware of the incident. Local police authorities are actively probing the matter. Our mission in San Francisco is to follow up on it. It is in touch with the family. We will provide whatever assistance we can extend. It is a shocking incident.”

The four members of the family, originally from Harsi Pind in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, were kidnapped by an armed man in California earlier this week from their newly-opened trucking business in Merced County in California, local authorities said. The bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby’s uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found on Wednesday evening in a rural orchard in the US state of California after they were kidnapped at gunpoint on Monday.

‘Suspect Was A Disgruntled Former Worker’

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man identified as Jesus Manuel Salgado was arrested in connection with the case and used to work for the family’s trucking business. He had a longstanding feud with them that got “pretty nasty” and led to their senseless murder, authorities and a relative said.

Salgado was formally arrested late on Thursday on four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping in the case, Merced County sheriff’s spokesperson Alexandra Britton said, adding that Salgado, a convicted felon, tried killing himself before being taken into custody on Tuesday.

“The primary suspect in the kidnapping and murder, Salgado, is a former employee who used to drive for the victim’s trucking company. They had a disagreement and parted ways,” a relative of the deceased family was quoted as saying by the NBC Bay Area television station. The relative also said that baby Aroohi Dheri was left for dead and died from exposure.

Warnke also said that he believes there might be a second person involved in the kidnapping and killings, but investigators are still collecting evidence. “If that person is watching, might as well turn yourself in,” Warnke said.

“Our detectives are like bulldogs. They’re not going to give up. Once we find or determine that there was in fact a second person, they’re going to go after and go after hard,” he said. The longstanding dispute between Salgado and the victims “got pretty nasty,” Warnke was quoted as saying by KTVU television station.

Relatives of the family told investigators that Salgado had sent angry text messages or emails about a year ago after working with the trucking business, Warnke said. Family members said nothing was stolen from the trucking company but that their relatives were all wearing jewellery. Warnke had said that after the kidnappings, an ATM card belonging to one of the victims was used in Atwater. Public records show the family, originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, owned Unison Trucking Inc. Family members said they had recently opened an office for it in a parking lot the Singh brothers also operated.

(with inputs from PTI)

