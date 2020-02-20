Shocking, Says Rahul Gandhi as Video of Dalits Being Tortured in Rajasthan Goes Viral; BJP Tweets Reminder

Jaipur: A political slugfest has erupted over a viral video which shows two Dalit men, who were allegedly caught stealing Rs 500 from a two-wheeler agency, being brutally thrashed and tortured by showroom staffers in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

The mobile video showed some men stripping one of the accused and violating him with a screw driver. Then they allegedly poured petrol on his genitals.

As the video went viral, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the torture "horrific and sickening" and asked his party government in the state to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to book.

"The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific and sickening. I urge the state Government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice," he said on Twitter.

However, the BJP was quick to attack Gandhi for his tweet, with party leader Amit Malviya reminding him that the “Chief Minister is also the Home Minister”.

State government? The Chief Minister is also the Home Minister and his name is Ashok Gehlot. Just in case you didn’t know who is responsible for the brutality against Dalits in the state...Ever since Congress formed govt in Rajasthan, crime against Dalits and women has shot up. https://t.co/zlY2yf7Y1s — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 20, 2020

Soon, Gehlot tweeted about the incident and assured that "immediate and effective action had been taken".

In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 20, 2020

Police officials said all six people involved in the attack have been arrested, adding that the matter is under investigation. However, an FIR from both parties has been filed. The case registered against victims is on charges of theft.

"Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday," Panchodi Police Station House Officer Rajpal Singh told PTI on Wednesday. He said the staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money.

(With inputs from PTI)

