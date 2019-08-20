Shocking Video of Delhi Metro Suicide Shows Speeding Train Crushing Man’s Skull

New Delhi: A shocking video of the Tagore Garden metro station suicide incident here has emerged on the social media, in which a man is seeing killing himself by leaning over the tracks and allowing a speeding train to crush his skull.

The deceased, Rahul (27), a resident of Najafgarh, is seen committing the act in the video that appears to be CCTV footage. Police have confirmed that the video is of the incident, which happened at around 11 pm on August 16 on Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

The man in the video is seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and a pair of denim trousers and loitering in one corner of the platform.

As soon as the train approaches, he throws himself over the platform, spreading his arms and head over the tracks, before being run over.

Delhi Metro sources said the video seems to be the CCTV footage of the incident.

The video was widely circulated on various social media platforms, including on WhatsApp, the police said.The incident had delayed the services on the busy corridor for some time.

"Around 11 pm on Friday, police received a call that a person was trapped between a train and the platform at the Tagore Garden metro station," a senior police officer had said on Saturday.

"The body has been sent to the DDU mortuary for post-mortem. Proceedings under section 174 of the CrPc are underway," he had added.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in southwest Delhi to Electronic City in Noida. On the same day, a 25-year-old married woman had also allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Adarsh Nagar metro station on the Yellow Line.

