Shocking Video Shows Bihar Doctor Treating Child Under Torchlight

Medical apathy was once again on public display in Bihar’s Saharsa district. A video capturing a doctor treating a snake-bitten child under torchlight owing to a power shortage in a hospital has gone viral. According to the video making rounds in the social media, the incident took place at the Sadar Hospital in Saharsa.

According to reports, a toddler was brought to the emergency ward of the Sadar hospital for medical attention after he was bitten by a venomous snake. The doctor on duty was forced to examine the child under torchlight owing to a power cut in the hospital. Even the power backup was not in function. The doctor treating the toddler said, “We are treating the child under torchlight. Our first priority right now is to save the child as his condition is critical.”

Another doctor, not willing to be named, said power shortage in Saharsa Sadar hospital is a regular affair. “The generator operator usually rushes to get fuel after power cuts,” added the doctor.

Saharsa civil surgeon Dr Awadesh Prasad has ordered an inquiry into the incident and issued a showcause notice to the generator operator.

This is not the first incident, when doctors in Saharsa Sadar hospital have treated a patient under torchlight. In 2018, a video had gone viral where one could see doctors operating a woman under a torchlight.

Such incidents have been reported from different corners of the country. Earlier this year, a video where one can see doctors giving stitches to a patient under torchlight in a state-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district had gone viral. Then, the chief medical superintendent of Ballia government hospital said that they use generators and it takes time to change the power supply source. He had claimed that the video was shot during the time required to switch the supply.

