Shoe Ad Placed Above Rabindranath Tagore's Statue In Durgapur Removed After Protest

An intense protest took place on Sunday after a hoarding of a shoe company’s advertisement was placed above Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s statue in Durgapur city center area of West Bardhaman district in West Bengal. The hoarding of the shoe company’s advertisement was larger than the statue. The incident which occurred a day after Gurudev’s death anniversary also angered the locals, who demanded police action against the owners of the shoe company. They also demanded that people behind installing the large hoarding above the statue of Gurudev should also be punished.

The advertisement came to the notice of the local people when they were holding a program in the area and went to garland Tagore’s statue on Sunday morning.

The protest was led by the members of Bangla Pokkho, a pro-Bengali organization that aims to protect Bengali culture. After their protests, the hoarding of the advertisement was removed. They also washed Tagore’s statue with ‘Ganga jal’. They also demanded that the state government should punish all responsible for placing this advertisement.

“Why aren’t intellectuals commenting on this incident now? Placing a shoe company’s hoarding above the poet’s statue is an insult to him,” said one of the protesting members.

Condemning the incident, another protesting member of Bangla Pokkho said that a garden should be made in front of the statue.

Social worker Arindam Biswas in a tweet said that insult to the astronomical figure will not be tolerated.

Durgapur police have assured that the matter will be investigated. They informed that no permission was sought from the concerned authorities for putting the placard of the advertisement near the statue. All those involved in the incident will be identified and punished, police said.

