1-min read

Legs Held Up, Shoe on Face, Belt Buckle Beating: On Cam, UP Police's Punishment for 'Phone Thief'

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the policemen beating the man while holding up his legs. Despite repeated pleas of mercy, the policemen kept thrashing him ruthlessly.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 10, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
Legs Held Up, Shoe on Face, Belt Buckle Beating: On Cam, UP Police's Punishment for 'Phone Thief'
The video shows two policemen holding legs of a man while third policeman is seen beating the man and putting his shoe on the accused's face. (News18)

Lucknow: A shocking video of three policemen brutally assaulting a man inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district recently surfaced, following which the cops were suspended and an FIR was ordered against them on Friday.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the policemen beating the man while holding up his legs. An officer also put his shoe on the face of the accused. Despite repeated pleas of mercy, the policemen kept thrashing him ruthlessly.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Deoria Superintendent of Police suspended the three cops who were seen in the video clip and also ordered an FIR against them. The SP not just suspended the officers but also sent the accused for medical check up. "The three cops have been suspended. FIR is being registered against them. The man has been sent for medical examination," SP Shripati Mishra said.

According to information, Vishweshwar Tiwari, resident of Mahen village under Madanpur Police Station, informed police around 12pm on January 8 that Sumit Goswami of the same village had stolen his mobile phone, following which the accused was caught and brought to police station where he was beaten mercilessly by the policemen even without properly investigating the matter.

Someone present on the premises of the police station captured the entire incident on his mobile camera after which it went viral on social media.

