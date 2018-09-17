English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shoes Thrown at Periyar Statues in Chennai, Tirupur; One Arrested
The miscreants had chiseled off a portion from the statue’s head and placed a pair of slippers atop it.
Perriyar's statue in Chennai.
Loading...
Chennai: Miscreants in Chennai and Tirupur threw shoes at two statues of Dravidian icon Periyar on Monday on the occasion of his 140th birth anniversary.
The first incident was reported from Chennai where an advocate, identified as Jagadeesan, hurled a shoe at the social reformer’s statue on Mount Road, leading to a scuffle. Jagadeesan was nabbed by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party workers and handed over to the Chennai police for questioning.
As reports of political parties paying tributes to the Dravidian icon surfaced, another incident was reported from Tirupur district where unidentified miscreants chiseled off a portion from a Periyar statue’s head and placed a pair of slippers on top of it. Police have initiated an investigation in the case.
Reacting to the incidents, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said: "The Tamil Nadu government will take strong action against miscreants who hurled shoes at the Periyar statue in Anna Salai today."
DMK President MK Stalin also condemned the attacks and demanded the arrest of the perpetrators under the National Security Act. "Today is a day to celebrate Periyar, the doyen of self-respect movement and social justice. However, certain fanatics in the name of shaming Periyar are trying to threaten the communal harmony and peace of Tamil Nadu and acting as raged animals," Stalin said.
In March 2018, a statue of Periyar, whose original name is EV Ramasamy, was vandalised by two men in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district. This was after senior BJP leader H Raja said Periyar was "casteist" and called for the reformist's statue to be "destroyed" in a Facebook post. He deleted the post after facing backlash.
The first incident was reported from Chennai where an advocate, identified as Jagadeesan, hurled a shoe at the social reformer’s statue on Mount Road, leading to a scuffle. Jagadeesan was nabbed by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party workers and handed over to the Chennai police for questioning.
As reports of political parties paying tributes to the Dravidian icon surfaced, another incident was reported from Tirupur district where unidentified miscreants chiseled off a portion from a Periyar statue’s head and placed a pair of slippers on top of it. Police have initiated an investigation in the case.
Reacting to the incidents, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said: "The Tamil Nadu government will take strong action against miscreants who hurled shoes at the Periyar statue in Anna Salai today."
DMK President MK Stalin also condemned the attacks and demanded the arrest of the perpetrators under the National Security Act. "Today is a day to celebrate Periyar, the doyen of self-respect movement and social justice. However, certain fanatics in the name of shaming Periyar are trying to threaten the communal harmony and peace of Tamil Nadu and acting as raged animals," Stalin said.
In March 2018, a statue of Periyar, whose original name is EV Ramasamy, was vandalised by two men in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district. This was after senior BJP leader H Raja said Periyar was "casteist" and called for the reformist's statue to be "destroyed" in a Facebook post. He deleted the post after facing backlash.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Says He is Scared of Politics, Asks 'Who Isn't?'
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals She is Asthmatic, Says, 'It Can't Stop Me from Achieving My Goals'
- Roger Federer Eats Fish Eyeballs, Faces Icy Waterfalls in Adventure TV Show
- All-New Honda CR-V Test Drive Review - SUV For The Urban Indian
- Champions League Return Offers Mohamed Salah Stage to Dispel Second-season Struggles
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...