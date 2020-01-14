'Shoot Them Like Dogs' Remark Against Anti-CAA Protesters Lands Dilip Ghosh in Trouble, Booked

New Delhi: An FIR was registered on Tuesday against the West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh over the remark in which he had said that "anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states".

Ghosh had made the comments on Sunday while addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Nadia district. "Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) police didn't take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are her voters. Our governments in UP (Uttar Pradesh), Assam and Karnataka has shot these people like dogs," he had said while taking a potshot at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint by TMC leader Krishnendu Banerjee at Ranaghat Police station.

It comes amid a massive controversy sparked by the remark. Babul Supriyo, a Union Minister and BJP MP, had in a tweet condemned Ghosh's comments while denying that BJP governments in UP, Assam and Karnataka had shot anti-CAA protests.

"BJP, as a party, had nothing to do with what Dilip Ghosh may have said," Supriyo wrote in a tweet while denying the claim of the the BJP state governments shooting at protestors.

Following this, Ghosh also issued a clarification saying that his statement had been made in Bengal's context where the chief minister acted as a mute spectators while a "section of people damaged railway property and public transport systems" during the protests.

