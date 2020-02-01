Shooter Has Changed But Ideology of Pulling the Trigger Remains Same: Congress on Shaheen Bagh Firing
A man fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said.
The shooter who opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Saturday is taken into police custody.
New Delhi: In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Shaheen Bagh firing incident, the Congress on Saturday said the shooter has changed but the ideology pulling the trigger in 1948 or 2020 has remained the same.
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Shooter changes but ideology pulling the trigger either in 1948 (Nathuram Godse) or 2020 remains the same 'Goli Maro' -- Hands which should be pulling India's growth are now firing guns."
"Instead of 'Make in India' focus is on 'spreading hate in India'," he said.
During an election rally here, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan — "shoot the traitors" — after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.
