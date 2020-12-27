News18 Logo

Shooting at US Bowling Alley Kills Three, Three Injured; Person Taken into Custody
Shooting at US Bowling Alley Kills Three, Three Injured; Person Taken into Custody

Representational image.

A person of interest was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan OShea said during a news conference.

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.


