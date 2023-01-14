Shooting Drones Down is a Myth, Army and BSF Use Jammer Guns Instead: Intel Sources | Exclusive

In his Friday visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed on the need to carry out more research to find tech solutions to countering drones from Pakistan, intelligence sources told News18.

Sources added that the Army and Border Security Force (BSF) do have good tech to bring down drones and don’t just shoot the unnamed aerial vehicles down.

“There was also significant discussion on drones and how to counter those from across the border. We were told to carry out technological research to find a solution. The Army and BSF already have some good tech on this. They have been doing good work on this, particularly in Punjab,” a source said.

Explaining the use of jammer guns in bringing down drones, the source said: “They have jammer guns that have a range of 1.5 km. The beam jams the drone’s frequency. Once the connection is snapped, the drone drops to the ground. Some media reports claim drones are shot down, but that’s not the case. That’s totally impossible.”

The BSF had last month stepped up vigil near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab amid increasing attempts by smugglers to push narcotics and weapons through drones under the cover of dense fog.

Drone movements from across the border to push weapons and heroin into Indian territory have gone up considerably in the past few weeks in the wake of dense fog enveloping the region.

Frequent drone movements have been recorded in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Fazilka districts, especially during the nights and early mornings, officials say. The smugglers have also reportedly started covering the lights on the drones using adhesive tape so that they cannot be sighted.

Read all the Latest India News here