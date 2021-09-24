Same Delhi Area, Similar Plan But One Got the Upper Hand: Shootout at Rohini Court, a Tale of Blood Thirst

Gangster Jitender Gogi’s brutal murder inside Delhi’s Rohini court can be dated to 2018 when rival ‘Tillu’ gang member was shot dead by Gogi’s men in the same court’s vicinity. The next plan was to kill his right hand.

It’s a Jatinder Maan alias ‘Gogi’ vs Sunil Tajpuriya alias ‘Tillu’ war, a police official said. In March this year, at least 30 alleged criminals from Delhi and Haryana, including the two most wanted gangsters — Kala Jatheri and Kala Rana who operate from Dubai and Bangkok respectively — plotted for two months and formed three separate teams to rescue jailed gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja. But this ‘rescue plan’ was to turn deadly for ‘Tillu’.

Investigation revealed that Jatheri had planned Fajja’s release so that they could launch plans to help gangster Jitender alias Gogi’s escape from police custody. The plan was to use Fajja and Gogi to eliminate rivals, especially ‘Tillu’.

“Although Fajja fled from police custody as per the plan, Jatheri’s plans were foiled as Fajja was gunned down in a shoot-out three days after his escape at Tulsi Apartment in Rohini, where he was hiding in a flat owned by his associate Yogender Dahiya," a senior investigator had said after Fajja was killed in police encounter while at least fourteen people were arrested.

