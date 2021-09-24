Shootout at Rohini Court Killing Gangster Gogi Isn't a First: Past Instances Raise Questions on Security

The gunning down of jailed gangster Jitender Gogi during firing at Delhi’s Rohini court on Friday took the social media by storm. As per sources, Gogi who was earlier this year found operating freely from behind the bars was shot dead by rivals while being presented at the court. The firing also killed three others and left a few injured. However, this is not the first time that a firing in and around a Delhi court premises has claimed lives as such occurrences have been reported earlier as well from the national capital.

Dwarka Court Shooting

Earlier this year in the month of July, a 45-year-old man was shot dead outside an advocate’s chamber in the Dwarka court complex. The pistol used to shoot the victim was recovered by the police from the advocate’s chamber on the fourth floor of the court building following which four persons, including the advocate, were arrested by the police on charges of attempt to murder and destruction of evidence. Police said that the shot was fired by Pradeep, an associate of the victim on the fateful day when the group was having a party outside the chamber. The injured man was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the advocate allegedly misled the hospital staff and police by claiming that the man was shot by someone in a park outside the court compound.

Saket District Court Firing

In May of 2019, a 27-year-old man, who had gone to Saket district court for his hearing in an attempt to murder case, was gunned down in Pushp Vihar, behind the Select City Walk shopping mall. The victim, Prince Bihari was shot in his abdomen and neck and succumbed to his injuries. The Police said that the man who was headed to the shopping mall with his friends one, of them a co-accused in the attempt to murder case, after exiting the court was attacked by two men on a motorcycle who fires at him. Police suspect the murder was due to a fallout of the man’s rivalry with another criminal gang of south Delhi.

2017 Rohini Court Firing

In 2017, an undertrial was killed after being shot inside Delhi’s Rohini Court complex. The incident reportedly took place around 11 am in the corridor near the canteen area when Vinod was being taken back from the court. The accused who was posing as a litigant was immediately nabbed by the police and his pistol confiscated. According to initial reports, the shooting was an outcome of a rivalry between two gangs. In the same year, in April, a 38-year-old undertrial was also shot dead in the court complex.

Karkardooma Court Firing

A head constable of Delhi Police was killed and three others were injured when four armed assailants opened fire inside a courtroom at Karkardooma Court Complex in east Delhi in the year 2015. As in the Rohini court firing, this incident took place in the morning when a criminal was being produced at the courtroom. As per the police, seven rounds were fired inside the courtroom while the proceedings were on. This led to the untimely death of head constable Ram Kumar who took five bullets in his body. Another policeman was also injured in the firing who was later identified as the naib of the courtroom. The indiscriminate firing caused a huge amount of panic among the people inside the courtroom who had to run for cover. The prime target was Irfan alias Chenu who had a longstanding rivalry with a gang headed by a criminal named Nasir. The attackers are suspected to be contract killers hired by Nasir’s gang.

Patiala Court Firing

In the year 2003, a man attempted to open fire and shoot at another man in the Patiala House court complex. As per reports, the incident took place in the afternoon around 2 pm near gate number 3. Even though the accused was able to escape unhurt, one of his accomplices was overpowered by the police, and a country-made weapon was seized from him.

The indiscriminate firing insides courtroom premises over the years has not only instilled fear and panic among the spectators but also reeks of an inadequate security system prevailing during court proceedings.

