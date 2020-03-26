Shop Charging More Than MRP, Delhi Govt Tells Shopkeepers; Releases Numbers of Zonal Officers for Complaints

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday released mobile numbers of zonal officers for the common man to file complaints against shopkeepers selling essential items for more than the MRP.

Delhi Cabinet minister Imran Hussain tweeted the numbers and asked people to file complaints.

"If you find any shopkeeper selling sealed commodities like milk, bread, oil, flour, pulses, etc. at prices higher than the MRP, then contact at the phone number of the zonal officers given, to complain about it," Hussain tweeted in Hindi.

Numbers of nine zones were shared by him.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube