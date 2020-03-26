Shop Charging More Than MRP, Delhi Govt Tells Shopkeepers; Releases Numbers of Zonal Officers for Complaints
Delhi Cabinet minister Imran Hussain tweeted the numbers and asked people to file complaints.
People stand in marked positions to buy essential commodities from a grocery store. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday released mobile numbers of zonal officers for the common man to file complaints against shopkeepers selling essential items for more than the MRP.
Delhi Cabinet minister Imran Hussain tweeted the numbers and asked people to file complaints.
"If you find any shopkeeper selling sealed commodities like milk, bread, oil, flour, pulses, etc. at prices higher than the MRP, then contact at the phone number of the zonal officers given, to complain about it," Hussain tweeted in Hindi.
Numbers of nine zones were shared by him.
