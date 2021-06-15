Shop Timings Extended, Night Curfew Reduced: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Revises Guidelines; Know Details

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced relaxations in the Covid-19 restrictions across the state allowing private and government offices to function and extended the time for opening of shops among other relaxations. Last week on June 8, CM Nitish Kumar had announced lifting the lockdown, which was imposed in May to curb Covid-19 cases, and imposed certain restrictions.

Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Bihar as the recovery rate in the state crossed 98 per cent on Monday and the number of fresh cases slumped below 400. According to the health department, 13 fresh fatalities caused the death toll to reach 9505 while only 324 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Here’s what’s open and what’s close in Bihar according to the recent guidelines.

• Private and government offices will be allowed to function till 5pm. Earlier, the offices were permitted to run only till 4 pm with 50 percent staff.

• Shops and establishments which were earlier allowed to operate till 5 pm, can now be kept open till 6pm.

• The night curfew will be imposed from 8pm to 5am. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 5 am.

• CM Nitish Kumar announced that these restrictions will remain effective till 22 June i.e. next Tuesday.

