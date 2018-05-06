English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Civilians Die in Clashes After Forces Kill Terrorists in Shopian Encounter
A police officer also confirmed the killings and said that it is being investigated under what circumstances they were killed.
New Delhi: Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including an assistant professor at the Kashmir University, were killed in an encounter that began this morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.
A top Hizbul commander, once considered close to terrorist Burhan Wani, is also among those killed. Five local people also died in the clashes that followed the encounter.
The encounter broke out after security forces launched cordon and search operation in Badigam village in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of militants in the area.
The dead civilians have been identified as Sajad Rather of Sehpora Dooru, Zubair Ahmad Nigro of Ayangund Rajpora, Yasir of Shopian and Adil Bashir Ganie of Mahgund Ashmuji Kulgam.
Earlier, a civilian identified as Asif Ahmad Mir (17) of Rahmoo, Pulwama suffered critical head injuries near Badigam and later succumbed to injuries at SMHS hospital.
A police officer also confirmed the killings and said that it is being investigated under what circumstances they were killed.
A policeman and a soldier of 44 RR were injured in the initial exchange of fire with the militants, reports said. The injured were shifted to 92 base military hospital in Badami Bagh Srinagar.
Over a dozen protesters have been injured during clashes near the encounter site.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
