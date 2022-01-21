Shopkeeper Duped of ₹11 lakh. Gets Fake Bundle of ₹40 lakh in Exchange

It is said that greed does not pay off well. It is greed for money that allows people to fall for various scams that are prevalent nowadays. Going out of your way to make extra bucks due to your greed often boomerangs it’s way back to you and leave you in a condition worse than you were in. A similar story has come out of Garhwa in Jharkhand where a shopkeeper was cheated of ₹11 lakh in cash in exchange for fake notes of ₹40 lakh.

Dashrath Ram, a shopkeeper of Tedhi Hairaya village in Garhwa, was duped of ₹11 lakh by two youths in the name of a micro-finance company in Patna. Both of them made up a story and narrated it to Dashrath on call. They said that if he invests ₹11 lakhs in the macro-finance company, the company would in return give him a finance grant of ₹40 lakhs. Dashrath fell for this scam and readily agreed, following which a shining car from the ‘so-called company’ came to Garwha and verified the shop.

After two hours, the people of the company called Dashrath to make the exchange. Dasharath accepted a bundle of ₹40 lakh rupees and gave ₹11 lakh in cash to the men from the company in return for it. The men walked away after receiving the money. When Dashrath came back home and opened the bundle of notes, he realised that he had been duped and lost his senses then and there. He had, in fact, received just a bundle of paper in exchange for his hard-earned 11 lakh rupees. When the shopkeeper realised the fraud, he went to the local police station to lodge a complaint. In this regard, the station in charge said that further action would be taken after consultation with senior officers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.