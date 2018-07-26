Shopkeeper Gets Shock of His Life After Receiving Rs 5 Crore Bill

Pramod Kumar Maurya got the shock of his life when the shopkeeper recently received his usual electricity bill, only this time it charged him over Rs 5 crore.Maurya, a resident of Deendayal Nagar, Barabanki Dehat area had obtained a commercial connection for his workshop where he had installed a ‘chakki’.The electricity bill that has taken the social media by storm, turned out to be a clerical error on Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited’s part. The exact amount mentioned on the bill was Rs 5,38,07,288.The Electricity Bill of Rs. 5 crore received by Pramod Kumar Maurya.After approaching the power corporation, Maurya realised his bill amount should ideally have been Rs 9,543.Speaking to News18, Sub Division Officer, engineer Prem Singh Patel said, “We received a complaint regarding the amount in the bill. Due to a clerical error in the fixed demand column, the amount of the bill was inflated. The bill has now been revised as per the actual reading and the revised bill has been generated.”“The fixed demand was wrongly filled in the column as Rs 67,000, which is wrong. Under normal circumstances, a connection of 11 horsepower can generate a maximum demand of 20. A single household in entire region cannot generate fixed demand of 66000,” added Patel.