News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Shopkeeper Held For Selling Firecrackers Without Licence In Mathura

Shopkeeper Held For Selling Firecrackers Without Licence In Mathura

The Mathura police recovered firecrackers worth over Rs 1.5 lakh from a shop in a busy market here and arrested its owner on Friday, officials said. The firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Holi Gate area under Kotwali police station, they said.

Mathura, Oct 23: The Mathura police recovered firecrackers worth over Rs 1.5 lakh from a shop in a busy market here and arrested its owner on Friday, officials said. The firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Holi Gate area under Kotwali police station, they said.

“Fireworks worth over Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from Gurpreet Traders, the shop of a cycle merchant,” Circle Officer Varun Kumar said. The shop owner, Gurpreet Singh, has been arrested, he said.

It is illegal as license for selling fireworks in a busy market area cannot be granted,” the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 24, 2020, 1:39 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...