Shopkeeper Shot Dead by Suspected Militants in Tral Region of South Kashmir
The shopkeeper was fired at by unidentified miscreants after which security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A shopkeeper was shot dead by suspected militants in Tral region of Pulwama in south Kashmir on Wednesday. The shopkeeper, identified as Meiraj-ud-din, was fired at by unidentified miscreants.
#Terrorists fired on a #civilian in #Tral area of #Awantipora. Area has been #cordoned & #search is in progress. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) 13 November 2019
Security forces have launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following the shooting.
Further details are awaited.
