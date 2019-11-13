Shopkeeper Shot Dead by Suspected Militants in Tral Region of South Kashmir

New Delhi: A shopkeeper was shot dead by suspected militants in Tral region of Pulwama in south Kashmir on Wednesday. The shopkeeper, identified as Meiraj-ud-din, was fired at by unidentified miscreants.

Security forces have launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following the shooting.

Further details are awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.