Shopkeeper Succumbs to Injuries After Being Beaten Up in Mathura
According to police, the owner of a lassi shop at Chauk Bazar here, was admitted to a hospital on May 18 after being beaten up by over 10 people when he demanded money for the traditional yogurt-based drink they consumed.
Mathura (UP): A shopkeeper, who was allegedly attacked around a week ago by a group of people here for demanding money for a beverage item they consumed, succumbed to injuries Sunday, police said.
According to SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj, Bharat, the owner of a lassi shop at Chauk Bazar here, was admitted to a hospital on May 18 after being beaten up by over 10 people when he demanded money for the traditional yogurt-based drink they consumed.
He was discharged from the hospital the next day but when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to a hospital in Agra on May 24. He, however, succumbed to injuries on Sunday, police said.
As the news of his death spread, local traders and Bharat's neighbours staged a demonstration by placing the body on the road at Chauk Bazar and demanded that the suspects be nabbed soon.
The demonstration ended after the SSP assured them of action against the suspects.
Heavy police force has been deployed in the area in order to prevent any untoward incident, the SSP said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.
