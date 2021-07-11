NIA Raids in Kashmir In Connection With Terror Funding Cases; 6 Arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted fresh multiple raids in different areas of Anantnag district of south Kashmir and Srinagar early Sunday morning regarding alleged links to several terror funding cases.

The NIA raided several residential houses in Achhabal, Sansuma and Pushroo Nowgam areas of Anantnag in Shangas Assembly constituency.

Five, including two brothers, Umar Bhat (shopkeeper) and Owais Bhat (medical laboratory technician), were arrested during the searches, which were also facilitated by the Jammu Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The other three were identified as Tanveer Bhat, Javed Mir (shopkeepers) and Zeeshan Malik (chemist).

During the raids, the NIA also confiscated mobile phones, laptops, Aadhaar cards and other documents from the houses. According to sources, the NIA has also raided a Darul Uloom (Islamic educational institution) in Nawab Bazar area of Srinagar and has reportedly arrested one Noor-ud-Din Bhat, the son of the chairman of Darul Uloom.

Although the NIA has not yet made a statement, but sources revealed to News 18 that the raids were linked to the investigation of several terror funding cases. While the NIA is examining the history and links of those arrested and the government taking a hard line on the matter, it is clear that the investigation into terror funding cases would be expedited.

The government had on Saturday removed nearly 11 government employees who had been involved in anti-national activities. Among the employees were two sons of Syed Salahuddin, the supreme commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

It should be noted that three militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shangas area on Saturday. According to the police, the militants were involved in the killings of Territorial Army Havaldar Manzoor Baig, Sarpanch Rafi Ahmed Shah and Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh, an agriculture officer and also in the murder of two civilians — Sanjeed Ahmed Parrey and Shah Nawaz Ahmed Butt — in Bijbehara.

