1-MIN READ

Shops in Assam to Be Shut by 6pm, Face Mask Made Mandatory for Single Person in Car as Covid Cases Rise

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

The government said the earlier notification with a set of restrictions for districts having 100 or more active cases has been expanded to the entire state.

In an attempt to curb the spiralling COVID-19 cases, the Assam government on Monday ordered to shut all markets and shops by 6 pm across the state, and made wearing of face mask mandatory even for a single person driving a vehicle. In an order, to be effective till May 1, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that the earlier notification with a set of restrictions issued on April 20 for all districts having 100 or more active COVID-19 cases has been expanded to cover the entire state with immediate effect.

"In the present order, wearing of face mask has been made mandatory even for a single person driving a vehicle.Further, in case of persons travelling in private car, up to 100 per cent of its seating capacity wearing of face mask has been made mandatory for all the persons," it added.

The state government has already made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places. Meanwhile, Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the authorities concerned to shut all educational institutions in Guwahati for 15 days after the state capital reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

first published:April 26, 2021, 22:28 IST