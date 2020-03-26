Shops in Maharashtra Selling Essential Items Can Remain Open 24 Hours, Says Uddhav Thackeray
Thackeray held discussions with senior officials who are in charge of special control room for coronavirus set up at the Mantralaya (state secretariat) about how to ensure smooth supply of essential goods earlier in the day, it added.
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to stay open 24 hours of the day in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Thursday evening. The decision was taken to prevent crowding at shops and marketplaces amid the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, said a statement from his office.
However, shop-keepers must ensure that social distancing is maintained and rules about hygiene and sanitizing are followed, the CMO statement said. Maharashtra has 125 coronavirus cases, highest in the country, as of Thursday.
