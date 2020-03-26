Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shops in Maharashtra Selling Essential Items Can Remain Open 24 Hours, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray held discussions with senior officials who are in charge of special control room for coronavirus set up at the Mantralaya (state secretariat) about how to ensure smooth supply of essential goods earlier in the day, it added.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to stay open 24 hours of the day in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Thursday evening. The decision was taken to prevent crowding at shops and marketplaces amid the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, said a statement from his office.

Thackeray held discussions with senior officials who are in charge of special control room for coronavirus set up at the Mantralaya (state secretariat) about how to ensure smooth supply of essential goods earlier in the day, it added.

However, shop-keepers must ensure that social distancing is maintained and rules about hygiene and sanitizing are followed, the CMO statement said. Maharashtra has 125 coronavirus cases, highest in the country, as of Thursday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

