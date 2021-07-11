Shops, Markets in UP Can Operate from 6am to 10am Monday Onwards

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the relaxation in the coronavirus curfew imposed in the state by two hours, a senior official said here.

As per the new guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, markets, shops and establishments can now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday. Weekly closure will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays, it said.

The new arrangement takes effect on July 12, the order said. Earlier, the relaxation in the coronavirus curfew was from 7 am to 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here