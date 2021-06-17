Shops, Public Transport Open: Kerala Eases Covid-19 Curbs; Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Kerala on Thursday returned to normalcy as the state government eased the Covid-induced curbs such as allowed shops to open in a restricted manner and permitted public transport on a limited basis. In the major towns, where the Test Positivity rate (TPR) was less, people could be seen venturing out as the state was under lockdown since May 8.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier announced that there will be relaxation on the curbs in Kerala based on the average weekly TPR in Local Self Government bodies. The state-run beverages outlets witnessed rush in most of the places on Thursday, but tipplers strictly followed the social distancing norm and other Covid-19 health protocols.

What’s Allowed

- Activities in the industrial and agricultural sector are allowed.

- Shops selling essential goods will be open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Akshaya Kendras will be open from Monday to Friday.

- All shops (with up to 50 per cent staff) will be allowed to operate from 7 AM to 7 PM, in areas with a TPR of up to eight per cent.

- Central and State Government Offices, Public Sector Undertakings, government companies, Commissions, corporations and autonomous institutions will be allowed to operate with 25 per cent staff on a rotation basis from June 17.

- Weddings and funeral services are allowed with 20 persons.

- Private companies are allowed to operate with 50 per cent employees.

- Only home delivery and takeaway will be allowed from restaurants.

- Bevco outlets and bars can open from 9 am to 7 pm.

What’s Not Allowed

- Social gatherings or public events are not allowed.

- No dine-in allowed in restaurants, etc.

- Tourism, recreation, and crowded indoor activities including malls are not allowed.

Kerala on Thursday recorded 12,469 new Covid-19 cases, as the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) came down to 10.85 per cent, the lowest in recent months. The toll climbed to 11,743 with 88 more deaths.

While the cumulative cases went up to 27,73,943 with the addition of the fresh coronavirus cases, 13,614 people were cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries to 26,53,207, the health department said in a press release. As many as 1,08,560 people are undergoing treatment for the infection.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,14,894 samples were sent for testing and the TPR was 10.85 per cent. Eighteen areas had TPR above 30 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)

