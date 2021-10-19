Shops, Restaurants, Amusement Parks, Theatres: Maharashtra Eases Curbs | Full List

As the coronavirus numbers show signs of declining, the Maharashtra government has announced a slew of relaxations in Covid-19-related curbs across the state. While all restaurants and eateries are now allowed to function until midnight, amusement parks, theatres and cinema halls will reopen from October 22.

“We are slowly relaxing the restrictions and the number of patients seems to be decreasing. We are also reopening cinemas and theatres from October 22. There is a constant demand to extend the working hours of restaurants and shops, a statement released by the chief minister’s office statement quoted Chief MInister Uddhav Thackeray as saying.

Here’s a list of relaxations announced by the government:

All restaurants and eateries were allowed to function till midnight 12 am and all other establishments, such as shops, have been allowed to function till 11 pm ‘with immediate effect’. Earlier, all shops were allowed to operate only till 10 pm.

The state government allowed the reopening of amusement parks from October 22. However, water rides in amusement parks have still not been permitted.

Theatres and cinema halls have also been allowed to open with 50% occupancy from October 22, except in containment zones.

Show times of cinema halls will have to be “staggered", and the sale of only packaged food and beverages will be allowed. Food and beverages cannot be taken inside the screening auditorium.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said, “the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. But there is no favourable condition for a third wave as of now. The state task force has cautioned of a third wave post the Diwali season. We are assessing the situation.”

The BMC said the provisions mentioned in the Maharashtra government’s notification under “Break the Chain" guidelines will be applicable “as it is" till further orders.

Maharashtra reported 1,485 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count in more than 17 months, and 27 deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,93,182 and the toll to 1,39,816, as per the state health department.

As of Monday, Maharashtra had 28,008 active cases.

