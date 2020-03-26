Shops Selling Essential Commodities to Remain Open 24x7 in Delhi, Says Kejriwal, Asks People to Stay at Home

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said shops selling essential commodities would be allowed to operate 24x7 to avoid rush of people, bringing huge relief to Delhiites worried about supplies of necessary products.

Kejriwal, who attended a meeting with L-G Anil Baijal, said a total of 36 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the Capital, adding that the government would continue to conduct tests on doctors, paramedical staff who are engaged in treating infected patients.

Kejriwal said that people are largely keeping indoors and the situation is "under control" but more caution was needed to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The CM also confirmed that a doctor of a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi had tested positive but denied that the clinics would be shut down. About 800 people have been quarantined after coming in contact with the doctor whose wife and daughter have also tested positive.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police directed all its personnel to allow persons and vehicles engaged in essential services to remain operational in the national capital while also listing out names of retailers and online delivery services that shall be allowed to function here, officials said.

All traffic, picket and beat staff have been briefed to allow the following retailers, operators and online delivery services to operate in Delhi.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police held a meeting with representatives of e-commerce websites and assured them help in ensuring smooth movement of essential services.

Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, 24 Seven, Blue Dart, DTDC, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket, MilkBaasket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, Snapdeal, Licious, Medlife, Pharmeasy, UrbanClap, Ninjacart, Honsa Conumer Pvt. Limited, Healthians Diagnostics, Delhivery Pvt Limited, Nutrimoo Milk Dairy, More Retail Limited, Easyday, Jabong, Myntra, Spencer's, Reliance Fresh, Jubilant Food Works, Foodpanda, Faaso's, Pizza Hut, Uber Eats, Needs Supermart Pvt Limited, 1MG, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Max-Path, Satvacart, Iifco and any other e-commerce retailers and operators have been allowed to function in the national capital, according to police.

Police have also set up a platform for e-commerce websites where they can share the problems faced by them so that the police can help in solving the issues.

Delivery agents of e-commerce websites are also being given movement passes, police said.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

