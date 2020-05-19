INDIA

Shops Selling Essential Items to Reopen in Aurangabad from May 21

Fire brigade personnel sanitize an area as part of precautionary measures against the new coronavirus in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (AP)

Aurangabad district has recorded 1,073 COVID-19 cases so far and the city has been under complete lockdown since May 17, the official said.

  • PTI Aurangabad
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
All shops selling essential commodities in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city will remain open from May 21 in the fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Tuesday.


Municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, in an order, said all shops selling essential commodities within the city limits will be allowed to function from May 21.

Pandey has issued new guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown, which will be implemented from May 21 onward, he said


As per the order, shops selling commodities, vegetable and fruit vendors can operate every day from 7 am to 1 pm in the city.


The civic chief has also appealed to citizens to practise social distancing and wear masks in public, the order stated.


