Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Shops Selling Essentials, Medicines Will Remain Open Throughout 21-day Lockdown: Govt

Union minister Prakash Javadekar also said there were sufficient legal provisions available to deal with black marketeers and hoarders.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shops Selling Essentials, Medicines Will Remain Open Throughout 21-day Lockdown: Govt
File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said there was no need for people to panic as shops selling essentials and medicines will remain open throughout the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

He also said there were sufficient legal provisions available to deal with black marketeers and hoarders.

He was referring to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing the media about the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, he said the Centre and the state governments are working together to effectively implement the lockdown and ensure people do not suffer.

He described the cooperation between the Centre and the states as a fine example of cooperative federalism.

Responding to a question of some resident welfare associations asking doctors and even journalists either not to venture out or vacate their apartment, he said such an action was not appreciated.

He recalled that during 'janta curfew' on Sunday, people had clapped for those at the forefront of fighting the virus.

"The society should understand," he said.

He said the Cabinet also discussed the coronavirus outbreak, but did not give details.

He said though social distancing in 21 days will end daily social activity of many, it was essential to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

He the need of the hour was to protect yourself and your dear ones.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 on Wednesday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram