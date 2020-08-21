Shops Selling Fertilizers, Seeds & Pesticides to Remain Open During Weekend Lockdown in UP

Retail and wholesale outlets selling fertilizers, seeds and pesticides in Uttar Pradesh would remain open even during Saturdays and Sundays, a senior official said.

Orders in this regard were issued by the state agriculture department, additional chief secretary, Agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi said on Friday.

In the orders to all commissioners, district magistrates and police officials it has been stated that shops selling fertilizers, seeds and pesticides would now remain open even during the two-day weekly lockdown, Chaturvedi added.