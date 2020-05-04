Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Shops Selling Non-essential Goods to Open from Today in Pune

Shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor, will be allowed to function from Monday in the non-containment zones of Pune district of Maharashtra, an official said.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2020, 8:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shops Selling Non-essential Goods to Open from Today in Pune
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor, will be allowed to function from Monday in the non-containment zones of Pune district of Maharashtra, an official said.

Relaxations have been also been given to the industries in the rural areas of the district. "We are giving permission to the industries in rural parts of the district. Similarly, liquor outlets and shops selling non-essential commodities will also be allowed to open in the non-containment zones in the district and city limits,"

said Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Meanwhile, Pune police extended the prohibitory orders till May 17 by offering partial relaxations to shops.

According to the police, five shops of non-essential goods on a particular road or lane will be allowed to function

between 10 am and 6 pm. "The construction sites have been given permission to resume their activities with a condition that they will arrange accommodation of the labourers at the site," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave said in the order.

The order, however, said that in the containment zones, there will not be any relaxations as the shops selling

essential commodities will remain open between 10 am and 2 pm.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,755

    +24,703*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,504,129

    +41,447*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,125,048

    +14,329*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,326

    +2,415*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres