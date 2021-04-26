Shops Shut by 7:30pm, Only Essential Services on Weekends: Kerala Imposes Fresh Covid-19 Curbs

Kerala government on Monday imposed fresh restrictions that will come in force from Tuesday to contain the coronavirus surge in the state. Cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars shall remain shut, until further orders, according to the statement.

Only essential services and emergency services will be permitted on Saturdays and Sundays. Saturdays will remain a holiday for all government and govt affiliated offices until further orders.

Shops and restaurants shall be closed by 7.30 PM. Take-away and home delivery will be allowed to continue till 9 PM. All shops/restaurants are required to minimise interaction with customers/in-house dining. Only bare minimum time will be allowed for the customers in shops. Takeaways and home deliveries as encouraged.

In religious places, people can be allowed for worship with two-meter social distance restricted to a maximum of 50 persons. All meetings (government/private) should be held through online mode only. All social, political, cultural and religious functions/gatherings are prohibited until further orders.

A cap of fifty persons will be allowed in marriages (duration of about 2 hours). Marriage events should be registered in the ‘Event Registration’ module of Covid-19 Jagratha Portal in advance. A maximum of 20 people can take part in funerals.

The state will be setting up control rooms for migrant labourers in all districts. Migrant workers will be allowed to continue to work wherever they are. The order also clarified that all primary sector activities including agriculture, plantation, animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries, forestry etc, all secondary sectors like industries, MSMEs, etc and constructions will continue following Covid protocol and national directives and advised work-from-home wherever possible.

In view of the upcoming state elections, only election related counting arrangements, essential and emergency

services shall be allowed on May 1 and 2. Only officials on election duty, candidates, counting agents and media representatives will be allowed (at the counting centres) on May 2. “It is mandatory for the above category of people to produce either the final vaccination certificate after taking two doses of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours of the start of counting," it read.

Kerala on Monday reported 21,890 fresh new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths, pushing the state’s total tally to 14,05,656 and toll to 5,111.

