English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shops Shuttered, Transport Off Roads: Kashmir Shutdown Hits Normal Life Ahead of 35-A Hearing
Shops and business establishments were closed across the Valley while all kinds of transport remained off the roads due to the strike called.
A traders body also held a demonstration here. The separatists and mainstream leaders have called for dismissing the PIL before the Supreme Court.
Loading...
Srinagar: Life in Kashmir on Sunday came to a standstill due to a complete shutdown called by separatist against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35-A, which bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state.
The situation across the valley is peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere so far, officials said. Shops and business establishments were closed across the Valley while all kinds of transport remained off the roads due to the strike called.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a two-day strike — Sunday and Monday — as Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the validity of the Article 35-A on Monday.
The state government has filed an application before the Registrar of the Supreme Court, informing that it is going to seek adjournment of the hearing of the petition in view of the "ongoing preparations for the upcoming Panchayat and urban local body and municipal elections in the state".
The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the city and elsewhere in Kashmir for maintaining law and order.
Various organisations included Bar Association, transporters and traders' bodies have extended support to the shutdown call of the JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.
Protests have been held across the length and breadth of Kashmir over the past few days with mainstream parties like the National Conference and PDP also holding rallies in support of continuing Article 35-A.
Also Watch
The situation across the valley is peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere so far, officials said. Shops and business establishments were closed across the Valley while all kinds of transport remained off the roads due to the strike called.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a two-day strike — Sunday and Monday — as Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the validity of the Article 35-A on Monday.
The state government has filed an application before the Registrar of the Supreme Court, informing that it is going to seek adjournment of the hearing of the petition in view of the "ongoing preparations for the upcoming Panchayat and urban local body and municipal elections in the state".
The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the city and elsewhere in Kashmir for maintaining law and order.
Various organisations included Bar Association, transporters and traders' bodies have extended support to the shutdown call of the JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.
Protests have been held across the length and breadth of Kashmir over the past few days with mainstream parties like the National Conference and PDP also holding rallies in support of continuing Article 35-A.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Crucial Eagle Gives Fiji Title to Gaganjeet Bhullar
- CSK Captain MS Dhoni Promises to Improve Tamil for Next IPL
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Being Trolled Online: I Look at It As an Insight into Minds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...