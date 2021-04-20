Shops to Shut at 2 pm, Night Curfew Timings Extended: U'khand Tightens Curbs Amid Covid Surge

Amidst a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday said all shops, shopping malls except those offering essential services in urban areas will be shut at 2 pm and a curfew will be imposed across the state on Sundays. It also extended night curfew timings to 7 pm to 5 am against its previous order of curbs starting from 10.30 pm till 5 am.

All educational institutions, gyms, spas will remain closed. Bus, auto-rickshaw, etc will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Travellers from other states will have to register and provide a negative covid-19 report before entering the state.

In an earlier guideline, the state had ordered people arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, UP, Delhi, and Rajasthan travelling by road, air or train to Uttarakhand to carry a negative RT-PCR test report done 72 hours prior to arrival in the state.

Uttarakhand reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day on Tuesday with 3,012 people testing positive for the disease taking the infection tally in the state to 1,29,205. Its previous biggest single-day spike of cases was recorded on April 17 when the state reported 2,757 infections.

Also, 27 people succumbed to the viral disease in a day taking the death toll to 1,919, according to the state COVID control room here.

Dehradun district recorded the highest 999 cases in a day, Haridwar 796, Nainital 258, Udham Singh Nagar 565, Tehri 137, Pauri 80 and Almora 66, it said. Currently the state has 21,014 active cases and 1,03,633 have recovered, the COVID control room said.

